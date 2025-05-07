The Brutal Truth: You Don't Live in a "Land of the Free"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO ARE A FREE PEOPLE? Freedom doesn’t come from good intentions or survival by luck - it depends on a government so tightly checked that any unconstitutional step meets instant resistance. Not later. Right now. That’s the difference between real liberty and servitude with nicer packaging.
Path to Liberty: May 7, 2025