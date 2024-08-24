Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-14 - Chris Martenson, PhD - Add it all up, and there’s clearly a cover-up underway - 8-23-2024

Our Citizens’ Investigation has resolved a lot of items, despite a near-total lack of helpful input from federal investigators.

But there are a few intriguing puzzles left, which I now believe have the chance of unlocking the crime scene

We need to know:

1⃣ Why Did the Secret Service Leave Trump On Stage Even Though The Sniper Team Hercules 1 Had Already Swiveled Around To Face A Threat To The North?

2⃣ What Exactly, Precisely, Were Greg Nichols and “The Other Sniper’s” Whereabouts From 5:45 to 6:12?

3⃣ From where and when Did Crooks Retrieve His Backpack

It’s painfully obvious that if the local three-man sniper crew had been doing their jobs at the most minimal possible level of competency, Crooks could have and would have been stopped before firing.

Now, we know that one of the 3-man crew left early, as planned weeks in advance. So they are not on our concern list at the moment.

But we still don’t know who the second sniper was with Greg Nicol and that does concern us.

Why don’t we know? What were they doing between 5:45 and 6:11:33?

We’d ask Greg Nicol the same question.

More broadly, it remains a complete mystery how local LEO had numerous uniformed and plainclothes LEO assets all about the AGR building complex, including on the West side, somehow ‘lost track’ of

Crooks between 5:45 and 6:02. And then lost him again as he clambered up onto the AGR complex roof.

How did they lose track of him and why did nobody catch a glimpse of him until Greg Nicol, as we’re told, saw Crooks out of a second-story window at a picnic table with a backpack? Why did Greg Nicol then say “he’s headed toward Sheetz, when the far more accurate description would have been “he was just at the picnic table on the West side and he got up and headed north?”

That would have at least focused attention on the AGR complex and not a gas station a quarter mile away. And why didn’t Greg Nicol or Sniper #2 just shout out the open windows to the LEO’s down there while pointing or something?

Add it all up, and there’s clearly a cover-up underway. Whether that’s to simply cover-up gross incompetence, or something more nefarious, remains to be seen.