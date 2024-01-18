The Christian Churches Are Falling From Infiltration and Corruption Within!

Nathan Reynolds is an author, international speaker, farmer, and consultant on everything from technocracy to trauma and tomatoes. His early career in the United States Army left him plagued with a ferocious drive to execute justice, no matter the cost. Upon leaving the Army he spent the next ten years in the minefield of Psychology trying to mend the shattered souls around him.
Along the way to his current life, he’s been a wilderness mentor, an executive protection agent, a chef for the homeless, a butcher, and a market seller of beets and beans alike. His wife Chelsea along with their four children seek to cultivate the furrowed fields of organic farms, backyard bistros, and fossil-laden springs of new life. The new Reynolds Family is on a quest to see the captives of crime, cowardice, and comfort set free.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒆𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏:https://youtu.be/5VrsFEiTpsQ?si=0cW2ML2Rg7EsjP9Y
