A VULGAR DISPLAY OF POWER!

Within 1 minute and 23 seconds of arriving at this care home, these two officers pepper sprayed and tasered a 92 year old, one-legged man in a wheelchair, armed with a butter knife and suffering with dementia.
He was then taken to hospital where he "contracted covid" and died.
"Contracted COVID", a highly unlikely scenario, did they strap him to a ventilator or O.D. him on Midazolam? Bastards!
Source @Damo MBIE
