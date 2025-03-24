There was no pandemic, no lethal spreading virus, says Prof. Martin Neil (Mar 22, 2025)

"We've come to the the conclusion that the evidence strongly supports that there was... no pandemic."

"The conclusion that we've come to, somewhat reluctantly, ... because it's... quite dramatic, is that there's no real evidence in our minds that there's a lethal spreading virus."

“[Covid-19] left large parts of Europe unscathed and large parts of the world unscathed — Africa and so on."

"Lots of the harms and deaths caused by policy changes, the reaction to it all these changes to death certification and attributions, which were not resisted by the medical profession, [ they ] just adopted that stuff."

"That would be enough to change the statistics."

"Just changing the labels and the death certificates gives the impression that there's more more death."

"So you've got statistical manipulation, death certificate manipulation, ... [and] testing manipulation."

"The reaction to it in terms of the policy changes, the actual genesis changes, ... the change in how people were treated."

"That caused the increased mortality that we witnessed, not, not, not... a spread of [a] virus."

"So we've come to the conclusion, the evidence strongly supports that there was no pandemic."

Prof. Martin Neil speaking at “The Scottish People's Covid-19 Inquiry” , which was posted on Mar 22, 2025.





The full 25-minute lecture is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBjalO8b2EI

Mirrored - Fat News





