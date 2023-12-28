EPISODE 49: IT’S ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT CONTROL

The prevailing tyrannical question has always been, “how do we control effectively control the populace”? That’s it, in a nutshell, that’s all there is to it. They begin with kindness, then bribery and when that doesn’t yield the desired results, they slide right into force without hesitation. History teaches us that this tactic has never worked in the long run and, in fact, has precipitated every empirical collapse without exception. However, being students of authoritarianism somehow precludes one from being a student of history and ultimately they end up falling into the same trappings as their historical predecessors. It would be comical if this repeated process didn’t also cost the lives of untold millions of innocents while the most deserving of consequence seldom suffer the fruits of their own tyranny.
ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-49-ITS-ALWAYS-BEEN-ABOUT-CONTROL-e2dophi
