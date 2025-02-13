FAITH UNDER ATTACK PT.2: EXECUTIVE ORDERS versus KINGDOM ORDERS

With all the executive orders that is being passed in Washington many are being made to feel like they are being delivered. This is a counterfeit deliverance from Egypt and Babylon. It is a deliverance that is going to fail in the end no matter what it looks like now. It looks good now but the end result is going to be what is prophesied in our scriptures. And what our role in faith for these last days is supposed to be is described more here. We are to bring down judgment through faith and deliverance through faith. So I'm going to be going more over this so that we can get moving for the establishment of the kingdom.

