Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 13, 2023

Episode 2149 - Children are dropping dead from heart attacks. Ammo restrictions are upon us. The nonsense of the theory of evolution. The brain operates in multiple dimensions. Pet psychics go Main stream. Republicans have done nothing. Israeli troop s post carnage for social media laughs. UPS truck hijacked. Plus much much more! Highly must listen show!