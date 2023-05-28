BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Partners With Obama To Activate Secret Gov’t Censorship Executive Order
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
05/28/2023

WEF Partners With Obama To Activate Secret Gov’t Censorship Executive Order


The World Economic Forum has partnered with Barack Hussien Obama to activate a full-blown emergency government censorship executive order to regain control of the narrative in the run-up to the 2024 election.


News the WEF is partnering with Obama to censor Americans raises all sorts of questions, including who is really running the US government? Because it surely isn’t Biden, who has spent most of the last few months getting lost on stage.


So it should come as no surprise that the WEF are penetrating the US through Obama, who boasted that he was serving his third term as president when Biden was elected.

