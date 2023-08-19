BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Human Trafficking Immigration Border Crisis Threads Aug 19, 2023
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
0
48 views • 08/19/2023

⛓️ READ WATCH CREDIT LINKS ⛓️


Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants

https://rumble.com/v37tqiq-biden-wants-to-build-homes-for-illegal-immigrants.html


Buffalo officials refuse to accept more migrants from NYC after 2 sexual assault allegations against migrants

https://www.theblaze.com/news/buffalo-migrants-nyc-sexual-assault


Forget About Fentanyl, Child Trafficking; Democrats Want Illegal Immigrants, Hoping for Votes

https://yournews.com/2023/08/14/2621898/forget-about-fentanyl-child-trafficking-democrats-want-illegal-immigrants-hoping/


Commentary: 'Human Trafficking' Is Modern-Day Slavery and It Must Be Eradicated

https://tennesseestar.com/commentary/commentary-human-trafficking-is-modern-day-slavery-and-it-must-be-eradicated/admin/2023/08/14/


Child Trafficking in Bible Prophecy. Slavery Foreshadowed Through Joseph. Daniel A Captive Of War

https://www.brighteon.com/956dad14-611f-4133-abec-467320db5c87


Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel on Witnessing Human Trafficking on Border and Rise of Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

https://www.brighteon.com/d550ac98-1d2b-4ca7-be17-8415f97b9a44



🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://trafficking.truthparadigm.tv

https://trafficking.truthparadigm.news

Keywords
traffickingimmigrationtruthevidencebordercrisishumantrafficking
