Human Trafficking Immigration Border Crisis Threads Aug 19, 2023

48 views • 08/19/2023

Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel on Witnessing Human Trafficking on Border and Rise of Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

Commentary: 'Human Trafficking' Is Modern-Day Slavery and It Must Be Eradicated

Buffalo officials refuse to accept more migrants from NYC after 2 sexual assault allegations against migrants

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.