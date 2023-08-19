Human Trafficking Immigration Border Crisis Threads Aug 19, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants
https://rumble.com/v37tqiq-biden-wants-to-build-homes-for-illegal-immigrants.html
Buffalo officials refuse to accept more migrants from NYC after 2 sexual assault allegations against migrants
https://www.theblaze.com/news/buffalo-migrants-nyc-sexual-assault
Forget About Fentanyl, Child Trafficking; Democrats Want Illegal Immigrants, Hoping for Votes
https://yournews.com/2023/08/14/2621898/forget-about-fentanyl-child-trafficking-democrats-want-illegal-immigrants-hoping/
Commentary: 'Human Trafficking' Is Modern-Day Slavery and It Must Be Eradicated
https://tennesseestar.com/commentary/commentary-human-trafficking-is-modern-day-slavery-and-it-must-be-eradicated/admin/2023/08/14/
Child Trafficking in Bible Prophecy. Slavery Foreshadowed Through Joseph. Daniel A Captive Of War
https://www.brighteon.com/956dad14-611f-4133-abec-467320db5c87
Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel on Witnessing Human Trafficking on Border and Rise of Drug Resistant Tuberculosis
https://www.brighteon.com/d550ac98-1d2b-4ca7-be17-8415f97b9a44
https://trafficking.truthparadigm.tv
https://trafficking.truthparadigm.news