Airliine Tickets affected by Middle East Conflict
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
7 followers
Follow
0
17 views • 2 months ago

Is the conflict in the Middle East causes disruptions around the world it is being reflected in the plane tickets which are suddenly being hiked upwards, not quite double but working on it. The prices are going up for the month of July and they seem to start coming down again in August anticipating something not going forward there.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0173BWBH8

middle east conflictplane ticketsexpensive foe julywhen is it going to end
