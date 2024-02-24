Melbourne Freedom Rally 24 February 2024 Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of four videos of this Saturday, this one covering the first collection of speeches at Queen Victoria Market (the rest in part 4). Towards the later speeches there was a heckler who continued to add his comments so listen out for him. There was also a woman who felt that our message about the specter of death over those who were jabbed was inappropriate and made her feelings loudly felt.