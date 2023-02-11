© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 80: The NFSC fellow fighters' protesting was harassed by a woman but defended and supported by the police.
02/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第80天：新中国联邦战友们的抗议遭到一名女性的骚扰，但得到了警察的捍卫和支持。