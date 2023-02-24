BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Conspiracy or HUGE Coincidence?
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
156 views • 02/24/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Awaken With JP


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at jpsears.locals.com!

Get your JOYMODE at https://usejoymode.com/jp
Use Code "JP" for 20% off your first order!

Get your Freedom Merch Here - https://bit.ly/3SqObSZ

See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour

Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme

In this video I react to new revelations that James O'Keefe being ousted from Project Veritas might have a little something to do with Pfizer...

Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC

Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP

Show less
Keywords
project veritasconspiracypfizerjames o keefeawaken with jphuge coincidence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy