Train Derailments, Blue Beam and More...

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews author and explorer Brad Olsen on current world events. Topics include the train derailments; attacks on America's infrastructure; food plant fires; World War 3; the fake alien invasion; Project Paperclip; Project Blue Beam, and more...
