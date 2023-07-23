© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEN’S HEALTH: The War on Testosterone with Dobrynja from Primal Thrive | Pt1. #061
On this episode, I’m joined by Men’s Health Coach Dobrynja from Primal Thrive. Dobrynja has helped 300+ men reclaim high testosterone, reverse hair loss, and cure erectile dysfunction. On the show he shares his expertise on men’s health and testosterone and gives practical advice and tips on what you can do to improve your health, well being and your love life!
In Part 1, we talk about the collapse in testosterone levels, why it’s happening, signs and symptoms of low testosterone, TRT, the power of fasting and Leaky Gut Syndrome.
Highlights we cover include:
00:00:00 Intro
00:02:30 The collapse of testosterone in men
00:03:00 How Dobrynja discovered the power of testosterone
00:05:20 Why testosterone levels are collapsing
00:09:00 Microplastics in the food chain – what’s the answer?
00:10:30 Endocrine disruptors and symptoms
00:13:00 Prevention
00:16:35 How to detox
00:17:59 Healing diet vs maintenance diet
00:19:00 RFK Jr and TRT
00:23:45 History and benefits of fasting
00:27:30 Testosterone and fasting
00:28:33 How best to break a fast
00:33:58 Side effects of TRT
00:40:22 What is Leaky Gut Syndrome and impact on testosterone?
00:44:00 Benefits of fasting in nature
In Part 2, premium content for members only, we talk about real actionable solutions, tools and practices, what you can do to boost your testosterone levels, enhance your quality of life and thrive – and how to make your bigger balls!
Don’t miss it!
00:01:10 Baseline – where to start
00:01:55 What blood tests to ask for and why?
00:05:40 Types of tests to ask for
00:12:00 What to do with blood panel
00:15:00 Why bro-science is the best science
00:17:50 Peptides – Homeopathy of organs
00:21:38 Other methods to deploy
00:22:59 5 levels of stress
00:24:23 Importance of brotherhood & tobacco smoking
00:26:00 Why governments try to ban smoking
00:30:40 Smoking, cancer and treatment
00:32:20 How to grow bigger balls
00:34:00 Optimum testosterone diet
00:35:00 B12 and how best to get it
00:38:00 The importance of Vitamin D and the different ways to get it
