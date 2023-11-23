Army gathering blown up and other Israeli losses by Hezbollah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hezbollah troops targeted and blew up Israeli army gathering places in buildings with ATGM in the north near the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah also announced an infographic of the latest Israeli losses during the 46 days of the operation.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY