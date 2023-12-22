What To Do While Waiting On The Lord (2:15 Workman's Podcast)

On this episode, Bro. Landon teaches on "What To Do While Waiting On The Lord" . Please watch to find out what it is about.
"Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission.
Also, please check out my other podcast "A Few Minutes In God's Book"
Please like, share and subscribe to our channels. Bro. Landon's channel is: @landondunn6075.
You can also take a look at our radio websites. They are as follows:
broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrd-radio
ldunn9484.wixsite.com/dispensationalradio
Please pray for us as we preach and teach the King James Bible, rightly divided, as per 2 Timothy 2:15. Thank you all so much.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.