“Crimea is Russian. Is there such a state "Ukraine"?

The Slavaukrainian report failed again. Andrey, a visitor to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, covered all the important points in an interview with a Ukrainian journalist 🤭

"Who does Crimea belong to?

- To Russia. To the Kievan Rus.

- Not to Ukraine..?

- Is there such a state as "Ukraine", has it been officially registered with its official borders..?

- Ukraine is a sovereign country.

- Thing is, our country hasn't been officially registered in 1991, its borders were not legally identified. We just kept the borders as they were during the USSR time. There are records in the UN that show when the borders were supposed to be identified but Kuchma didn't do it.

- Why do you think Putin started a war against Ukraine?

- Putin wasn't the one who started it. Why are you surprised?

- So Putin isn't the one bombing us..?

- This is a war, people die when there is a war..."