Riccardo Bosi Exposes the Information War: Choose Your Side

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Riccardo Bosi delves into the reality of the ongoing information war, describing it as a psychological operation (psyop) designed to manipulate and control the masses. In this compelling video, Bosi challenges viewers to recognize the battle for truth and to actively choose a side. He emphasizes that in this war of information, staying neutral is not an option—everyone must take a stand for what they believe in. Tune in to hear Bosi’s call to action and learn how to navigate the complexities of this modern-day conflict.
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin
https://www.thejennifermac.com/
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/