Riccardo Bosi Exposes the Information War: Choose Your Side
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
76 views • 8 months ago

Riccardo Bosi delves into the reality of the ongoing information war, describing it as a psychological operation (psyop) designed to manipulate and control the masses. In this compelling video, Bosi challenges viewers to recognize the battle for truth and to actively choose a side. He emphasizes that in this war of information, staying neutral is not an option—everyone must take a stand for what they believe in. Tune in to hear Bosi’s call to action and learn how to navigate the complexities of this modern-day conflict.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

