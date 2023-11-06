YOUR APOCALYPSE WILL RESUME AFTER THIS BRIEF MESSAGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WHAT'S GOING ON RIGHT NOW IS COMPLICATED BUT OBVIOUS
Mohammed Bin Salman calls for an end to violence in Gaza - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TRwcTVm_NU
SAUDI DEFENCE MINISTER READS THE RIOT ACT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCdOoEynp3M
RUSSIAN ENVOY TO U.N. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmkCe3g4vJc
CARRIER ON "HOLD" - https://news.usni.org/2023/11/03/uss-gerald-r-ford-uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-operate-together-in-eastern-med
VIDEO CARRIER ARTICLE - https://news.usni.org/2023/10/23/uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-midway-across-atlantic-en-route-to-the-middle-east
BATTLE GROUP - https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/Press-Room/News-Stories/Article/3292624/bataan-amphibious-ready-group26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-complete-preliminar/
Mirrored - Remarque88