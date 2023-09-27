The Roots To DEMOCIDE - Put An End To ALL EVIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we dive deep into leading psychoanalyst Carl Jung and what he means by the surprising use of terms "state slavery."
Our Full Carl Jung Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKIp8qC_oMPeO1JJ7xXRNIK
19th Century Abolitionists teach us about "political slavery": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lr2BdEo5vas
Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us
All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#carljung #evil #psychology #psychological #psychiatry #psychoanalyst #endtimes #afterschool #empowerment #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries