Kari Lake is willing to fight back against the media and that’s why people love her.

Quote by Mercedes Schlapp:"Could we see a Senator or Vice President @KariLake in the future?
She is one of the most effective communicators that we’ve seen since Ronald Reagan.
She’s willing to fight back against the media and that’s why people love her. "
@mercedesschlapp
https://x.com/KariLake/status/1707244627567448255?s=20
Kari Lake responds:
"Thank you for your kind words, Mercedes Schlapp!
I'm just doing everything I can to save our country for our children.
I can't wait to join you &Matt at the next CPAC!"