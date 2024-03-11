Trafficking Pipeline Worth Billions Says Tennessee Mayoral Candidate - Gabrielle Hanson

Gabrielle Hanson is likely well-known to Tennessee natives as last year’s mayoral candidate for Franklin. She shares her intense story about how the race went down - and why. Gabrielle is an award-winning realtor and former elected official who strongly alleges that she has evidence that suggests there is a human trafficking pipeline between Tennessee and Arizona that is worth billions of dollars. She also claims that many lawmakers and so-called “conservative” officials are involved. She called Tennessee “ground zero” for human trafficking and alleged that judges, tax officials, and elected officials are deeply involved in the operation. Gabrielle further lays out the red flags of explicit “pride” events and why she strongly opposes them, and explains her fight against the media narrative.









TAKEAWAYS





Gabrielle alleges that a certain media group in Tennessee was allegedly paid to run negative stories against her by political groups





Human trafficking is becoming a growing problem in America and our leaders are “turning a blind eye” or involved in it themselves





The illegal immigration crisis in America is contributing to a massive uptick in child sex trafficking





Gabrielle says that there is a direct link between Maricopa County, Arizona, and Williams County, Tennessee in human trafficking









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Globalist Elites Discuss ‘Disease X’ Article: https://bit.ly/4bprWXc

Drug Cartel Money Trail video: https://bit.ly/3w7LAGO

Covenant Eyes: https://counterculturemom.com/victory/





🔗 CONNECT WITH GABRIELLE HANSON

Website: https://gabrielleformayor.com/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



