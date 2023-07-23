© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just the News: John Solomon | The Top 10 Key Revelations from the Biden Corruption Scandal
John Solomon explains the key takeaways from the newly released FBI memo detailing an alleged bribery scheme involving Ukrainian gas company Burisma and Joe and Hunter Biden.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/video/65541/?related=playlist