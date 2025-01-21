If this doesn't show you where you are then your head is too far up your ass for retrieval.





The hallway is full of commie trash applauding commie garbage which means your govt./'just-us' dept./fed bureau of instigators and the other alphabet soup agencies are full of commie trash that thinks this commie trash 'did a good job.'





When you grow up and realize what must be done?





What will amerika do with Trump’s ‘victory?’

https://www.freekentucky.com/what-will-amerika-do-with-trumps-victory/

The Zionists are the real uniparty