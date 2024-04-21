James O'Keefe & George Papadopolous Discuss Deep State Bureaucracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O'Keefe and George Papadopolous Discuss Deep State Bureaucracy |
Okeefe Media Group: "This is all about them protecting the institution and not the constitution". George Papadopolous joins On The Inside with James O'Keefe weighing-in on investigations into slimy deep state bureaucrats
