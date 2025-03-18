DEADLY ISRAELI ATTACK ON REFUGEE CAMP: An Israeli airstrike targeted a home in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing 6 Palestinians and injuring several others.

310 more people were killed as a result of the airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, and hundreds more were injured and missing, the Gaza Health Ministry reports.

Israeli forces close Gaza-Egypt Rafah border crossing — report

Each day, around 50 sick and injured people from Gaza passed through Rafah to Sinai, Ynet writes. The other main crossings, including the Erez Crossing and the Kerem Shalom Crossing, have been closed for about two weeks.

326 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza by Tuesday morning, according to the latest reports.

NETANYAHU ENDED GAZA CEASEFIRE ON SAME DAY HE WAS SET TO TESTIFY IN COURT

Just hours before the petition was filed, the IDF launched a massive military operation in Gaza, the document says. The Israeli PM is facing trial on several charges, including corruption.