Government tries to get Dr. Charles Hoffe convicted by disallowing inconvenient truths in court

MAR 7, 2024. Dr. Charles Hoffe is being sued by the Canadian College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC for committing Thoughtcrimes (e.g. by speaking out about vaxx toxicity and giving his patients informed consent) and following his Hippocratic Oath (“First do no harm”).

He is accused of harming vaccine confidence. It is undeniable that he harmed vaccine confidence, but this is a good thing if vaccines are not necessary AND safe AND effective.

In preparation for case, both parties sent in documents in support of their position. It seems that the government panicked after being confronted with the massive and convincing evidence showing COVID jab toxicity. They now want to prevent dr. Hoffe from providing evidence that shows jab toxicity and instead want to court to assume as given that the jabs are safe and effective.

This is called judicial notice. It is normally used to prevent wasting time on facts that everyone can agree on, such as that water is wet. However, no well-informed person can agree to the claim that the COVID jabs (or any other jab for that matter) are safe and effective.

The government seems to realize that they stand no chance of winning if this case is judged on the facts, so they want to prevent the court from considering all inconvenient truths.

Another dirty trick that the government has pulled is that they have sent mountains of documents to dr. Hoffe’s lawyer which he cannot possibly read in the time until the first proposed court date. They are trying to bury dr. Hoffe in so much legal costs that he taps out. The government, on the other hand, has a whole team of lawyers, paid for by taxpayers, to do what’s contrary to taxpayer interests (but in line with government interests).

Besides the disgrace that dr. Hoffe is being put through for simply doing what any real doctor is supposed to do, the government’s behavior in this lawsuit also shows that the Canadian health authorities care nothing whatsoever about public health nor of the Truth.

Can it get any worse? Yes. If the court rules that the ‘safe and effective’ narrative cannot be disputed or if they rule against dr. Hoffe, we not only have a corrupt government, but also corrupt courts.

Derek Sloan is a Canadian politician

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derek_Sloan

