Textual Criticism 3 Intro

This is the intro for the next study on this channel. Hope you will join us upon its release.

If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions online click here: https://givesendgo.com/GBDD1?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GBDD1

or you can mail it to:

Daily Cross Ministries





P.O. Box 241





Culleoka, Tn. 38451





And Thanks!