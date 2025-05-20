FINALLY HEADING WEST ON THIS CRAZY VAN LIFE ADVENTURE OF MINE

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while your at it, check out my photography website - https://www.erickaseyphotography.com .





***SUMMARY***

“This year God has given me a mission to save humanity by putting 4 of my Official Jesus Saves Humanity Billboard stickers on the back side of 10 road signs in 2 Tennessee towns starting with 72 road signs in Wythe County, Virginia and while traveling around the country full time in my adventure express van.”





***STICKER EXCURSION GEAR***

1. Foldable E-Bike

2. Helmet

3. Hat

4. Sunglasses

5. Hoodie

6. Gloves

7. GoPro Mounted on a Chest Harness

8. Bulletproof Vest

9. Backpack

10. Water Bottle





MY OFFICIAL LIFE PURCHASE GOALS

1) Parajet Maverick Paramotor: $9,500

— ALREADY SPENT ON VAN & UPGRADES: $22,000

FULL TOTAL: $31,500





EXTRA DETAILS

Main YouTube Channel Views: 40,000

Main YouTube Channel Subscribers: 760

Main YouTube Channel Videos: 540

Binge Watch it All Playlist: 527

Facebook Life Events: 330

iPhone Pictures: 2,670

iPhone Songs: 1,370

iPhone Videos: 22

iPhone Apps: 16

Google Maps Places: 8,154

Google Calendar Events: 27,100

Data Backups: 46





THE VAN AND ME

My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by me QUITING pharma cold turkey and permanently

My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021

Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van

Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp

Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway

Mileage: 105,247

Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall

Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021

Purchase Amount: $7,495

Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ

How I Make Money: Social Security

Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone

Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch

Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC





BACKGROUND MUSIC

Alekos - “Attraction”

AC/DC - “Back in Black”

Porter Robinson - “Shelter”

Alicia Keys - “It’s On Again”

Tomas Skyldeberg - “By The Shore”

Tomas Skyldeberg - “I Think I Know You”

Tomas Skyldeberg - “Everything Shines”

Chuki Beats - “Airborne”

Andreas Jamsheree - “Café Mornings”





***First Town Details***

Location: Wythe County

State: Virginia

Number of Roads: 7

Road Names: 10 on Gleaves, 7 on Cripple Creek, 8 on Brush Creek, 12 on Ivanhoe, 13 on Huddle, 12 on Slate Spring Branch and 10 on Broadway

Mileage Calculation: 9.3 + 8.8 + 7.4 + 5.9 + 5.9 + 1.7

Over Halfway Mileage at Sign: 31.4

Ending Mileage: 39.0

Used: 400 of each

Left: none

Signs Covered: 72

Stickers Per Sign: 4 of each