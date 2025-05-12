BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Things Are Happening: The Unseen War and Coming Justice | JUAN O SAVIN
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
460 views • 4 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/


Juan O Savin addresses those who believe "nothing is happening" under Trump's presidency, revealing the behind-the-scenes efforts to dismantle corruption and restore justice. From the Hunter Biden laptop scandal to the impending accountability for election interference and Crossfire Hurricane, the video outlines the meticulous groundwork being laid for major actions.


The speaker emphasizes the importance of patience as Trump's appointments fall into place, warning that the "main event" is yet to come—a swift and decisive crackdown on treasonous activities. With references to global tensions involving China, Egypt, and the Middle East, the video underscores the narrowing focus of Trump's strategy. The call to action is clear: unite in truth, control the vote, and prepare for the epic battles ahead. Subscribe for exclusive insights and resources to navigate this historic storm.


Behind-the-scenes progress in Trump's presidency


Upcoming accountability for election interference and corruption


Global tensions and strategic focus on China and the Middle East


The importance of voter integrity and unity in truth


A call to stay informed and empowered for the battles ahead


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
crossfire hurricanedeep statemiddle easthunter bidentrump presidencytruth movementchina threatjuan o savinvote controllaptop scandalmain eventglobal tensionstrump appointmentshidden progresscorruption cleanupelection accountabilityjustice restorationtreason crackdownhistoric battleexclusive insightsstorm preparation
