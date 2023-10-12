© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Software Used To Confirm The End Times Timeline (Long Version)
This timeline captured the Date 10/07/2023 - The Hamas Invasion of Israel
10/07/2023 was the start of the 1290 timeline
The next event, November 1st, 2023 will be the most tragic event for America
This video will give you instructions on how to install the software used to confirm the End Times timeline.