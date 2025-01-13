© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SpinOff & Breakdown Analysis /////// Former Governor Jesse Ventura & Dr. Rima Laibow
This documentary was created and released back in 2009. This stand as an example what the plan was for the future. According to what we saw with covid and now the new plandemic, they failed. If we allow them to attack us again, it's our own fault.
~iamken THE THIRTEENTH WARRIOR