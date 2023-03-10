Bitcoin Senator, Cynthia Lummis, Exposes Hypocrisy of Double Standard in Energy Use

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wyoming's pro bitcoin senator Cynthia Lummis, exposes the the hypocrisy of centralize planning of energy, demonstrating that in electrical vehicle powered by a dirty source of energy is considered clean, while bitcoin mining is considered dirty. The centralized planners have no idea that proof of work is the entire value proposition of bitcoin as they try to outlaw it.#cyntialummis #bitcoin #energy #cleanenergy
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more