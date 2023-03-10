Bitcoin Senator, Cynthia Lummis, Exposes Hypocrisy of Double Standard in Energy Use

Wyoming's pro bitcoin senator Cynthia Lummis, exposes the the hypocrisy of centralize planning of energy, demonstrating that in electrical vehicle powered by a dirty source of energy is considered clean, while bitcoin mining is considered dirty. The centralized planners have no idea that proof of work is the entire value proposition of bitcoin as they try to outlaw it.#cyntialummis #bitcoin #energy #cleanenergy





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more