GATHER The TARES in CHURCHES or BUNDLES
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
27 views • 9 months ago

37 MILLION Bundles World-Wide and 380,000 Bundles in This Country CALLED CHURCHES !!!

 Matthew 13:30 Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather Ye Together First The Tares, and Bind Them in CHURCH Bundles to Burn Them: But Gather the Wheat into " MY CHURCH Barn ". " I Will Build My Church" !!!

Matthew 16:18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter,

and upon this rock " I Will Build My Church" !!!

and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
