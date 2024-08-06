GATHER The TARES in CHURCHES or BUNDLES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
37 MILLION Bundles World-Wide and 380,000 Bundles in This Country CALLED CHURCHES !!!
Matthew 13:30 Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather Ye Together First The Tares, and Bind Them in CHURCH Bundles to Burn Them: But Gather the Wheat into " MY CHURCH Barn ". " I Will Build My Church" !!!
Matthew 16:18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter,
and upon this rock " I Will Build My Church" !!!
and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ