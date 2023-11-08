Oh Yes It's True. Cannabis Jimmy is back in the saddle on Nov 8th. Featuring - Give us the Credit and we give you the money - later - Watch Zalensky bogging for money. No more for you Dirtbag !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
good update on that little Worm Zalensky begging us for more money. Do you remember when he was dancing in his leather outfit with his Trans Gay friends ? Everyone say that video. And how about when they said he played the piano with his penis . How could you p;ossibly do that. Did he have a boner after looking at this Trans friends and then played it ? So many questions - so few answers