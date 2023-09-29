BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 09.28.23 | "Everyone Says We Are Going Down, But As Christians We Are Going Up!!!" - Pastor Leon Benjamin
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 09/29/2023

******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

FACT #1 - Dr. Jane Ruby | October 4th 2023 | Is There a Connection Between the October 4th 2023 FEMA & FCC Nationwide Emergency Alert Test & China’s Bio-based Military Strategies Including Weaponized Vaccines (Biological Time Bombs)? Anthropocene?! - WATCH -

https://rumble.com/v3lmmag-october-4th-2023-is-there-a-connection-between-the.html

FACT #2 - Money | The Future of Money Explained In 10 Minutes & 41 Seconds (BRICS, Gold-Backed Programmable, CBDCs, Inflation & the Tokenization of Money) + "The Nature of Money Is Going to Change Quite Dramatically." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3lkxtj-money-the-future-of-money-explained-in.html

FACT #3 - The Third Temple | "A World w/ Completely Different Laws Than the Laws We Are Familiar With. The Idea Is That There Would Be This Magical Moment or the Revolution We Will Rebuild the Temple, A Moment of Historical Redemption." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3labv4-the-third-temple-a-world-w-completely-different-laws-than-the.html

FACT #4 - De-Dollarization | Is De-Dollarization Occurring Exponentially? | Why was BRICS GDP to GOLD added (2x G7)? | Why Is Dollar Supply DROPPING? | "The Nature of Money Is Going to Change Quite Dramatically." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3lp1om-de-dollarization-is-de-dollarization-occurring-exponentially-.html

Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showthe remnant church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy