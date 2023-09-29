The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 09.28.23 | "Everyone Says We Are Going Down, But As Christians We Are Going Up!!!" - Pastor Leon Benjamin

******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

FACT #1 - Dr. Jane Ruby | October 4th 2023 | Is There a Connection Between the October 4th 2023 FEMA & FCC Nationwide Emergency Alert Test & China’s Bio-based Military Strategies Including Weaponized Vaccines (Biological Time Bombs)? Anthropocene?! - WATCH -

https://rumble.com/v3lmmag-october-4th-2023-is-there-a-connection-between-the.html

FACT #2 - Money | The Future of Money Explained In 10 Minutes & 41 Seconds (BRICS, Gold-Backed Programmable, CBDCs, Inflation & the Tokenization of Money) + "The Nature of Money Is Going to Change Quite Dramatically." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3lkxtj-money-the-future-of-money-explained-in.html

FACT #3 - The Third Temple | "A World w/ Completely Different Laws Than the Laws We Are Familiar With. The Idea Is That There Would Be This Magical Moment or the Revolution We Will Rebuild the Temple, A Moment of Historical Redemption." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3labv4-the-third-temple-a-world-w-completely-different-laws-than-the.html

FACT #4 - De-Dollarization | Is De-Dollarization Occurring Exponentially? | Why was BRICS GDP to GOLD added (2x G7)? | Why Is Dollar Supply DROPPING? | "The Nature of Money Is Going to Change Quite Dramatically." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3lp1om-de-dollarization-is-de-dollarization-occurring-exponentially-.html