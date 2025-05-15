⚡ MOTB WAKE UP SERIES! THE 144,000 HAVE ALREADY OVERCOME THE MARK OF THE BEAST

The MOTB has been here since 2020. most still do not agree but if you think not maybe you should watch this video and see what I bring up in it. The Bible says we know the end from the beginning. what happened in the beginning is the same way it happens in the last days. which means what happened in Eden with Adam and Eve happens in the last days with the MOTB as well as we all have faced eating of the fruit of the tree of good and evil. The 144,000 have overcome this temptation. or at least most. I would assume at this point in time all have refused to take the dreaded mark.

