Drink Along 67: Big Sky Brewings' Big Sky IPA 4.25/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
Follow
0
0 view • 03/23/2023

This was a pleasant surprise. I would've probably not ordered this brew off the menu at the tap house.

Running 6.2 for the ABV, 65 for the IBUs and the given SRM of 22 would have put me off. As you know I'm not a big fan of the IPA genre and a count of more than 45 or so is out of my comfort range. Never judge a book by it's cover tho, this was an interesting and pleasingly well crafted brew.

kudos to the brewmiester at Big Sky for this take on the IPA style.



beermetricfridaybeer-reviewipabeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrink-alongbig-sky-brewingbig-sky-ipa
