Video 6 | A Batalha pela Humanidade (Links abaixo - Adrenocromo) | The Battle for Humanity (Links below - Adrenochrome)
JesusCristoRomanos1212
JesusCristoRomanos1212
3 followers
0
43 views • 9 months ago

Leia todas as informações abaixo   |   Read all information below


Leia todos os conteúdos abaixo; eles SÃO MUITO IMPORTANTES!!!   #PESQUISE

Read all contents below; They're VERY IMPORTANT!!!   #SEARCH4ALL


Access this portuguese website... >>> (Translate it to EN) <<<
https://www.oevento.pt/2020/09/26/adrenocromo-preco

DOWNLOAD THIS (ASAP)... >>> (Adrenochrome list) <<<
BAIXE (AGORA)... >>> (Lista Adrenocromo) <<<
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NjcHiibf2X6xIaGfhLXfKTtKJnqZUWLt/view


*** É muito importante ver os vídeos 1 e 2!!!   |   It's very important to watch videos 1 and 2!!! ***


> Liguem os pontos pessoal!!!   |   Connect the dots folks!!! <

                                                                            3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome  >>>                                                        
                                                                                          2
                                                                                          }}
                                                                            3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromium          >>>
                                                                                                    1 = FAKE  "vacinnes"
                                                                                                    (Gene Therapies inside
                                                                                                    of DNA with mRNA)
                                                                                                    Bill Gates
                                                                                          2
                                                                                          }}
                                                                            3
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/chrome             >>>
                                                                                          2
                                                                                          }}
                                                                             3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carcinogen        >>>




A batalha pela humanidade   |   The battle for humanity

Pare o controle mundial   |   Stop World Control

Canal A voz da liberdade   |   Channel The voice of freedom


A Dra Carrie Madej é convidada do programa; onde ela irá revelar muita coisa sobre o controle mundial que está feito via terapias genéticas!


Doctor Carrie Madej is a guest on the show; where she'll reveal a lot about the world control that is done via gene therapies!

Keywords
vaccinesnwonew world orderadrenochromebill gatesnova ordem mundialworld controlvacinasadrenocromodoctor carrie madejcontrole mundialdra carrie madej
