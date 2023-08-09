X22 REPORT Ep. 3134a - Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023
Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC]
The green new deal is failing, Trump is allowing the people to see the true agenda of the [WEF]/[CB] so they can make a decision in the end. Bidenomics is failing and the people are seeing it first hand. The [CB] is following the same playbook as covid and using Australia as the pilot program for [CBDC], this will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023