General Flynn: ALEX JONES ON ACTIVE ASSASSINATION LIST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Former Head Of The Defense Intelligence Agency Went On To Warn The Plotters That Their Operation Has Been Exposed From The Inside, And That They Will Face Justice. General Flynn Shares With Alex Jones Credible High-Level Intel That The Desperate Deep State Has Been Caught Discussing The Assassination Of Alex Jones & Other Leading Trump Supporters