Creepy Depopulation Shots are Ai Nanoweapons Triggered by 5G!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
490 views • 10/02/2023

Creepy Shots are Ai Smart Nano weapons which Respond to 5G to Release different Variants to Take Down Humanity... to eventually kill over 6 billion people worldwide... by 2030. Wake up everybody. I love you. That is why I put these videos together... because I love you all... worldwide. Please share. You may save someone's life by deterring them from taking any more of these very toxic Nano Weapon shots.  Thank you! :) Hugs and kisses!!! May God bless you and keep you safe in the coming days. You are truly loved by God! Try to move to the country with a water well and a garden. 

Keywords
emf5gaiagendadepopulationwake upsmartspike proteinsgraphene hydroxidevaccinazisnanoweapongraphened oxide
