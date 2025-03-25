BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Listen to people like us! There are many of us!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

That'll go down with George Soros. These people murdered millions of Americans, not just my husband, millions of Americans. Families were destroyed. This was a bioweapon, and it's ongoing. They almost got my longest friend last week, as you know, but when you do these things, they work, and what we have to do is just calm it all down and say, Okay, it's not your fault. It's the doctor's fault if they don't listen to you and me, to people like us. There are so many of us, and I'm grateful that you've stayed with us and many others like I mentioned with John (Richardson) and others like Dr Karlfeldt.

There are people, good people out here who don't know everything, but we'll work with you. We'll follow each other around. We'll do the best we can. We can't work completely for free. It costs something. When you don't put something into it, it doesn't mean anything to you.

You have to be all in with your resources, in your mind, because it's at the level of your mind.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/21/2025

The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfDetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qzr90-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

John A. Richardson, Jr. - A World Without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=b17

Karlfeldt Center: https://www.thekarlfeldtcenter.com

Dr Darrell Wolfe aka DocOfDetox: https://www.docofdetox.com

