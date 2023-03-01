BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Health Benefits of Methylene Blue, with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph
Hotze Health
121 views • 03/01/2023

Did you know your body constantly needs electricity to perform well? All good health is based on energy production. Methylene Blue positively influences and benefits the production of electrical energy within the power plants of our cells called the Mitochondria. Methylene Blue is a compound that’s been around for hundreds of years and was used during WWII to protect against Malaria.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph, pharmacist at Physician’s Preference International Pharmacy as they discuss the benefits of adding Methylene Blue to your daily routine. This is a tool that works in the Central Nervous System and jumpstarts your metabolism and has many other benefits.


For more information about Methylene Blue and its benefits, read “The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue” by Mark Sloan. 


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/

methylene bluedr steven hotzewellness revolution podcast
