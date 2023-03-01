The Health Benefits of Methylene Blue, with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph

Did you know your body constantly needs electricity to perform well? All good health is based on energy production. Methylene Blue positively influences and benefits the production of electrical energy within the power plants of our cells called the Mitochondria. Methylene Blue is a compound that’s been around for hundreds of years and was used during WWII to protect against Malaria.



Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph, pharmacist at Physician’s Preference International Pharmacy as they discuss the benefits of adding Methylene Blue to your daily routine. This is a tool that works in the Central Nervous System and jumpstarts your metabolism and has many other benefits.





For more information about Methylene Blue and its benefits, read “The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue” by Mark Sloan.





