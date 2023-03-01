The Health Benefits of Methylene Blue, with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know your body constantly
needs electricity to perform well? All good health is based on energy
production. Methylene Blue positively influences and benefits the production of
electrical energy within the power plants of our cells called the Mitochondria.
Methylene Blue is a compound that’s been around for hundreds of years and was
used during WWII to protect against Malaria.
Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph, pharmacist at Physician’s Preference International Pharmacy as they discuss the benefits of adding Methylene Blue to your daily routine. This is a tool that works in the Central Nervous System and jumpstarts your metabolism and has many other benefits.
For more information about Methylene Blue and its benefits, read “The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue” by Mark Sloan.
