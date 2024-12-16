BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💔Gaza: Orthopedic surgery specialist at Al-Awda Hospital, honors the extraordinary life & legacy of his father, a pivotal figure in Gaza’s healthcare system
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
60 views • 6 months ago

Doctor Saeed Joudeh, an orthopedic surgery specialist at Al-Awda Hospital, honours the extraordinary life and legacy of his father, a pivotal figure in Gaza’s healthcare system. Despite the dangers, his father’s unwavering commitment to serving his community cost him his life when he was targeted by an Israeli drone. Dr Joudeh sheds light on the critical role of Al-Awda Hospital, the immense challenges faced by Gaza’s healthcare workers, and the courage it takes to continue their mission amidst targeted attacks and severe resource shortages. 

Cynthia... Sadly, the school across the street from Nasser Hospital was bombed today. I posted a video. 

Adding:  🔴 EVENING RECAP (as of 00:00 GMT 15 December) #Palestine #IsraelAn Israeli strike targeting a school-turned-shelter near the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis killed at least 20 people, Wafa news agency is reporting, citing local sources.Israeli forces raided the Khalil Awida school in Beit Hanoun firing live ammunition and killing at least 15 people, Wafa is reporting.

An Israeli attack on a civil defence centre in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp killed three members of the civil defence search and rescue team and Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmad al-Louh. Gaza's death toll now approaches 45,000. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday that Israeli forces have completely destroyed the Abu Shbak Health Centre in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The facility provided essential first aid services and mental healthcare. 

Israel is to close its embassy in Dublin in light of "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government", Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement on Sunday.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Related videos
