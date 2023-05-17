News Blackout: Shutdown of IRS Investigation Into Hunter Biden Ignored by News Media

The Biden Administration’s blatant shutdown of an IRS investigation into Hunter Biden’s sleazy business dealings should be enough to motivate the U.S. House to impeach Joe Biden. Fifty years ago the American people were shocked by the behavior of Richard Nixon on Saturday, October 20, 1973. It was called the Saturday Night Massacre. As the Watergate scandal deepened, Mr. Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox. Mr. Richardson refused and resigned. Mr. Nixon then ordered Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Mr. Cox. He too refused and resigned. Next, Mr. Nixon ordered Solicitor General Robert Bork to carry out the firing of Mr. Cox. Mr. Bork did what he was ordered to do by Mr. Nixon.





Compare Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre to the Justice Department’s order to the Internal Revenue Service to shut down its investigation of Hunter Biden. Apparently, nobody refused the order, nor did anybody resign in disgust. We'll talk about the Biden Administration’s blatant and outrageous corruption and the failure of our system to confront it. However, first we want to look at a video of Joe Biden once again implying that Kamala Harris is the President of the United States. He made the bizarre comment at a fundraising dinner for Emily’s List, a far left political action committee that supports pro-abortion candidate.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/17/23





