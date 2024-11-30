BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Pastor & His Wife - Denfield Hastings
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
6 months ago

In this episode of Let's Talk, we catch up with Denfield as he shares his incredible journey. He tells us about meeting his wife Joy Ann back in 2016 at a youth conference and how they started their family. Denfield also opens up about the challenges he faces as a pastor and the importance of family and mentorship in his life. He discusses his thoughts on the role of a pastor's wife and the support he receives from his mentors. Join us to hear about the ups and downs of his inspiring path.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:23 Meeting Joy Ann
01:18 Life as a Pastor's Wife
07:06 Family Life and Parenting
08:28 Challenges in Ministry
09:40 Seeking Guidance and Mentorship
12:28 Conclusion and Farewell

Keywords
familymarriagepastorparentingyouth ministryministryraising childrenspiritual guidancechristian valueschristian marriagementorshipovercoming challengeschristian lifechurch leadershipgod callingdescriptfaith journeypastor wifecaribbean ministrieschristian mentorschurch culture
