The James Bond Psyop: Exposing the Real Spies in Global Power (Part 3) with Ian Carroll
38 views • 6 months ago

Source: Old State Salooncast YT Channel

Lecture by: Ian Carroll (Part 3 of 4)

Published: August 16, 2024


Explore the shadowy world of global espionage in "The James Bond Psyop: Exposing the Real Spies in Global Power". This eye-opening presentation delves into the darker side of intelligence agencies, revealing how they manipulate governments, control financial markets, and influence global power dynamics. Discover the true roles of spies like Jeffrey Epstein, the CIA, and more, as we peel back the layers of secrecy that have shaped our world.


In this video, the legendary Ian Carroll discusses:


The origins and real purposes of intelligence agencies like the CIA.


The intricate connections between corporations and intelligence networks.


The use of blackmail, manipulation, and covert operations to maintain control.


The hidden influence of private citizens and corporations in global espionage.


Join us as we uncover the truths hidden behind the glamorized image of spies and expose the real agents pulling the strings in global power. This is Part 3 of a four-part series, so be sure to catch up on the previous videos to get the full picture.


Ian Carroll Lecture basic breakdown of the Judeo-Masonic Global Mafia, a four part series:


➤ Inside BlackRock’s World Order: Global Control Secrets Revealed (Part 1 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/5aLUCjBCY4X8/


➤ Banker's Black Ops: What They Don't Want You to Know (Part 2 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/wHPOBbtmqiR3/


➤ The James Bond Psyop: Exposing the Real Spies in Global Power (Part 3 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/OUB4BUBm22lD/


➤ The Modern Jewish Mob: Secrets of a Hidden Syndicate (Part 4 of 4)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/sOFkGDQXkL5E/


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


As seen on Memory Hole TV

➤ Ian Carroll website at: https://cancelthisclothingcompany.com/resources/

